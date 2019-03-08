Jamie Oliver posts incredible childhood throwback - and is barely recognisable! Wow! Is that also Andy the gas man?

Jamie Oliver gave his fans a little treat this week by sharing quite the throwback from his school days. Looking barely recognisable, the celebrity chef could be seen winking as he put on his best smile during what appeared to be a high school dance. He captioned the cute Instagram snap: "Old school!" His social media followers were quick to point out that his friend in the photo is Andy Slade, also known as Andy the gas man by Jamie. One fan asked: "Hey isn't that Andy the gasman????"

"What a hoot!!! Glad you have both met with great success. And you are both soooo nice," wrote another follower, while one remarked: "You haven't changed a bit!!!!!!" A fourth post read: "Same mischievous smile!" Meanwhile, Jamie has had a busy few days working in Australia. He made sure he paid a visit to Brisbane where his Jamie's Italian branch is. The 43-year-old surprised his staffed, sharing a video of them all trying out the new menu which had been launched over there.

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals he 'spies' on teenage daughters with mobile app

Loading the player...

Career aside, Jamie is a doting family man. He has been married to his childhood sweetheart Jools Oliver since 2000 and they couple are proud parents to daughters Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine as well as sons Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River. Although Jools and Jamie have their hands full, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

MORE: Jamie Oliver's sons look so like him in rare family photo

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.