Fans are convinced Jools and Jamie Oliver have expanded their family How lovely!

Jools and Jamie Oliver are the doting parents to five children, and it seems as if they have added a new addition in the form of a four-legged friend. Fans are convinced that they have got a puppy after Jools shared a photo of herself on a walk with their three youngest children. In the photo, Jools is seen walking a dog, while Petal, Buddy and River can be seen riding their bikes in the distance. The post attracted a mass of comments about the dog, with one writing: "Did you finally give in?" while another said: "Oh my! Did you get a dog?" A third added: "I didn’t know you had a dog!"

Have Jools and Jamie Oliver got a dog?

With it being half term, the Oliver family have been staying in their country home in Essex. During the week, they spend the majority of their time in London, so that the children can go to school and Jamie can travel easily for work, but they very much enjoy spending time in the countryside whenever they can. While Jamie is away from the family home during the week for work, Jools is in charge of their family. The Little Bird designer runs a tight ship, and has previously admitted that it is a lot harder than her husband's job. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, presented by TV star Zoe Hardman and PR Executive Georgia Dayton, Jools described her role as "brain numbing" and "hell on earth" while also revealing that sometimes she feels no one respects her in the household.

Jamie and Jools Oliver with their five children

Jools said: "There's lots of stuff going on with me. I feel like my life is ten times more difficult, which I often tell him [Jamie]. He's like, 'Whatever', he's just been to see the Prime Minister – but I've had an issue with a bra or something with a daughter and I think, 'Well you know what, mine's worse than yours'. It's brain numbing, it's difficult. And no one really respects you in the house to be fair…"

She continued: "He's respected at work – anyone who goes to work, it’s a nice environment – but it's kind of like hell on earth [for me]. I'm making it sound awful but in an honest way – it's quite hard." The mum, however, praised Jamie as a father, saying that he is a "very hands-on dad". "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

