David Hasslehoff is giving away tens of thousands of pounds – find out how to get some!

The 66-year-old will be swapping his swimming trunks for a Christmas hat later this year, when he stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Scrooge – The Funny Family Spectacular. The former Baywatchstar will make the transformation for a musical arena spectacular where the much-loved Dickens' character will even be giving away £3,000 in cash to one lucky audience member at every performance!

Speaking about his upcoming role as the tight-fisted Scrooge, the successful actor explained: "I've dreamt of playing Scrooge for a long time. The great thing about this production is that it’s not a panto, it’s a fully-fledged Christmas show. It’s the Dickens classic with great music on a spectacular scale in huge arenas," David added. "But just imagine coming to see the show and then walking away with £3,000 in cash! That’s pretty incredible".

David Hasslehoff will star alongside Pauline Quirke

The Knight Rider star is excited about his portrayal of the character for the performance: "Even though Scrooge is a mean baddie, he’s a fun guy, you know? You like him and at the end when he realises his heart was broken he turns into someone who wants to live the rest of his life in a positive way. It’s very similar to my life, in a way. I’ve gone through ups and downs and I’m coming back strong, with a beautiful wife and a lot of fantastic opportunities like this."

Starring alongside the Hoff will be Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke, who will appear as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The pair will also share the stage with live musicians, dancers, acrobats, comedians and 70 children!

The show kicks off in Cardiff on 6th December, before travelling to Birmingham and Nottingham. For tickets visit www.scroogearena.com.

