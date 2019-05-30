Simon Cowell's son Eric is one cheeky monkey! See the photo Like father, like son

Eric Cowell is taking after his famous dad Simon in every way. The pair looked identical as they posed for a hilarious snap backstage at Britain's Got Talent, alongside judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Amanda, Simon and his mini-me Eric cheekily stuck their tongue out at the camera, with the Cowells pulling deadpan expressions. "Our fifth judge in the making! @bgt #onlyasmallchairneeded," Amanda captioned the selfie.

Eric often accompanies his dad to work, whether Simon is filming Britain's Got Talent, X Factor or America's Got Talent in LA. And it sounds like Eric could be following in his dad's footsteps when he's older. The media mogul, 59, recently said he wouldn't mind if Eric left school at the age of ten.

"Listen if I can get him out at ten to come and work for me then I would," Simon said of his five-year-old. He told NBC: "I was better off out of school than I was in. But I didn't have that major stress about homework, because I would just throw it away. A healthy, happy kid is more important than an over-educated, stressed kid."

Simon, who has also said he would ban homework, has previously said he would "100 per cent" encourage Eric to leave school at 16. "I don't understand why you would want to torture someone to be somewhere they don't want to be but actually want to go out into the real world and make a living," he told BBC Radio 2.

"Everyone has different views on this and I have been criticised for saying this in the past but I really feel bad for people who are like myself who were told if you don't achieve this by the age of 16, 18, 21 your life is going to be a failure. I just don't agree with that and I would just say to Eric, 'This is what it is, you've got to do it, learn whatever you possibly can, do as you're told and then if you want to leave at 16 you can come and work with me.'"

