The One Show's Alex Jones reveals heartache as husband Charlie returns to work The couple welcomed their second son Kit last month

Alex Jones has shared a new picture of her newborn son Kit with her husband Charlie Thompson, confessing she was gutted that her partner has returned to work. In the caption, The One Show presenter wrote: "Paternity leave is over in a flash. We miss having Daddy at home. The last few weeks have been bliss though." She also added a heartbroken heart emoji detailing her anguish. Fans were quick to sympathise, with one saying: "Don’t you just wish it could go on forever! Hope you are ok on your own!" Another remarked: "That first day is always a shock to the system but you WILL get through it."

Alex Jones shares two sons with husband Charlie

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and are also parents to a little boy called Teddy, announced the arrival of their second son just two weeks ago. At the time, Alex told her Instagram followers: "And then there were 4!!! Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3." She added: "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Meanwhile, Alex had previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

