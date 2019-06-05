Keith Lemon draws incredible portrait of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield This is amazing!

Keith Lemon is a man of many talents, and has previously revealed his artistic skills after showing a number of illustrations on his Instagram account. And most recently, the Celebrity Juice host has drawn an incredible portrait of his good friends, This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their infamous drunk moment presenting after the National Television Awards in 2017. In the drawing, Holly is seen wearing her white dress with her hand over her face, while Phillip – still in his suit – laughs. In a second illustration, Keith drew a headshot of Holly. While his real name is Leigh Francis, the TV host signed both pictures by his stage name – Keith Lemon.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were drawn by Keith Lemon

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares more candid photos from her labour

Holly posted the drawings on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Lemon art, honoured. Thank you @keithlemon." Fans were quick to comment on Keith's work, with one writing: "Fabulous! Just captures what the viewers see perfectly." Another wrote: "Wow, these are fab!" A third added: "Amazing talent!" Keith's talent first came to light last month when he posted a sketch of Kylie Minogue and Mick Hutchence from when they dated during the 1990s. He captioned the post: "Been drawing many fings today here's @kylieminogueand Michael Hutchence back int day #maxq #inxs." Fans rushed to compliment Keith, including Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, who replied: "Mate that's sick." Another fan wrote: "You really really are a man of many talents and excel at everything you do!"

Keith's incredible portrait of Holly Willoughby

The star has also drawn Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and This Morning's Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Keith leads a far more private life than his alter-ego. The TV presenter is married to wife Jill Carter, and the pair share two daughters, Matilda and Dolly. The character of Keith Lemon came into the public eye after Davina McCall spotted Leigh's talent at a stand-up show.

READ: Piers Morgan reveals very different side to Holly Willoughby

Leigh rarely does interviews as himself, usually opting to choose one of his character's personas instead. In a rare interview he spoke about why he prefers being interviewed as one of his alter-egos, telling On Magazine: "People have said to me I should do more interviews as myself but I feel a bit egotistical sat talking about myself. I'm not Leigh Francis the stand-up comedian. I sell my ideas – so when I'm promoting my ideas I tend to do it in character. I don't really harp on about my personal life. Not that I'm especially private or anything it's just I don't think people are interested really."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.