Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's newborn boy enjoys first photoshoot

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed their baby boy Oscar into the world earlier this week, and now their newborn has made his Instagram video debut. The Ramsay family has now set up an Instagram especially for their youngest child and have shared a video of little Oscar leaving the hospital. It also shows him having his first photoshoot with a professional photographer! It was wittily captioned: "Had my first photo shoot today!! Can’t travel until I have a passport photo." Founds found the post hilarious, with one writing: "Lovely so cute posing xx," while another added: "Aww! I I can't wait to see the photos!! Handsome baby prince."

Oscar's excited and loving family have been sharing lots of photos of their new addition. In another photo uploaded to the account on Friday, his older sister Tilly cradled him in hospital. It is captioned: "I would like to introduce you to my big sister Matilda, she gave me the biggest hug and so far she’s my favourite…"

Oscar is Tana, 44, and 52-year-old Gordon's fifth child together. The new addition joins older siblings Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and 16-year-old Matilda.Gordon made the announcement on his Instagram, writing: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx"

