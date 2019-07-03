Gemma Atkinson shares heartbreaking story asking for help The former Emmerdale actress is expecting her first baby any day now…

Gemma Atkinson is very passionate about animals and is the president at her local dog sanctuary. And on Tuesday, the former Emmerdale actress shared an emotional post on her Instagram account, where she asked her fans to help look for a missing dog who had been stolen from his home. She wrote: "This beautiful dog has been stolen from a home on Morley Street in Whitefield. He has a teardrop birth mark on his nose. His owners are understandably beside themselves. Please if anyone knows anything contact @samuel.hammond. There is a reward for his return." Gemma's followers were quick to wish the dog a safe return, with one writing: "He's beautiful, hope he's returned to his family asap," while another wrote: "Shared this on Facebook, hope he's back soon." A third added: "How could anyone do this? It makes me so mad."

Gemma Atkinson asked her fans to help find a stolen dog

This isn't the first time that Gemma has used her pubic profile to help find missing dogs. She previously helped to find a missing dog called Buddy, who was returned safely after being taken from the dog sanctuary. Gemma has been the president of Bleakhold Animal Sanctuary, in Bury since April 2017. The actress is also the owner of two four-legged friends, Norman and Olly, who often features on her Instagram feed.

Gemma and Gorka Marquez are expecting their first baby

Gemma previously told K9 magazine the sweet meanings behind her dogs' names. She said: "Well, Ollie's name we just liked and thought he looked like an Ollie but Norman was actually named after my grandad who was called Norman too. He loved dogs but passed away before we got Norm so I wanted to name him after my grandad so there’s a little memoir for him."

It's a very exciting time for Gemma and her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, who are about to welcome their first child. Their baby is due any day now, and Gemma's hospital bag has already been packed. It is not known whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, but last month, the former Hollyoaks actress' social media followers were convinced that she was carrying a boy after seeing a photo of her bump.

