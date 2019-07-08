Kourtney Kardashian shares unseen family photos to mark Penelope's birthday – and she's pretty emotional! Happy birthday Penelope!

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope turned seven, and her family made sure to mark the special day on social media. Kourtney was particularly emotional on the eve of her little girl's big day, and shared a number of never-before-seen family photos taken throughout Penelope's life, including many inside their stunning family home, and on luxury holidays. The doting mum wrote: "I can't believe my little girl is seven tomorrow, I'm going to cry myself to sleep." Penelope's grandmother Kris, meanwhile, was one of the first among the family to post on the morning of her granddaughter's birthday.

Penelope Disick turned seven on Monday

Taking to Instagram, the famous momager shared a series of pictures of the little girl, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!!!!!! You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P.."

Kourtney Kardashian was emotional ahead of her little girl's birthday

Last month, Penelope shared a birthday party with her cousin North, who turned six on 15 June. Kourtney's garden was turned into a life size Candy Land board game, and the pair dressed up in candy themed outfits for their special day. Penelope looked cute dressed in a rainbow dress covered in lollies and sweets, while North wore a dress printed in gummy bears, jelly beans and smarties. Activities included everything from a candy jewellery work station to a swimming pool with an entertainer. There were also personalised Barbie dolls for all the children to take home with them.

Doting mum Kourtney shared sweet photos of her daughter on social media

Despite their separation, Scott and Kourtney ensure that their children always come first and are on good terms so that they can co-parent them with ease. Kourtney even joined Scott and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie on holiday recently.

Kris Jenner also paid tribute to Penelope on her birthday

Kourtney spoke about joining them during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the beginning of the month, telling mum Kris Jenner that it wasn't awkward, and that she wanted to be able to experience the holiday with her children. "He was going to take them anyway. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay at home? I get FOMO, so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids," she said.

