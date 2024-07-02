Nicole Kidman's surprising confession as a 'naughty teen' in her own words

Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman is looking back with a nostalgic smile on her face as she reflects on her rebellious teenage years.

In a video shared by Netflix on Instagram, Nicole, 56, along with her A Family Affair co-stars Zac Efron, 36, and Joey King, 24, shared anecdotes about their own teen experiences, revealing who was the most mischievous of the trio.

"I love my parents, [but] I always disobeyed them a lot. I was naughty and then I would confess," Nicole laughed, reminiscing about her youthful rebellion.

"See, that's why you're Nicole Kidman," Zac responded with admiration, admitting that he was never the type to get into trouble as a teenager.

Nicole Kidman's surprise confession as a naughty teen

Nicole's eyes sparkled with the memory as she recounted one particularly cheeky escapade: "I climbed out of the window, took the screen off when I'd climb out, climb back in at 5 a.m. and pretend I'd been asleep all night."

"You're so awesome, I love it," Zac responded, clearly impressed by her audacity. Nicole, ever modest, brushed off the praise with a laugh, "Move on — there's a lot more," she said as the clip ended.

© VALERIE MACON Nicole with husband Keith and their teen daughters and niece

Nicole’s rebellious streak as a teenager is a charming contrast to her poised and elegant persona today.

Raised in Australia, where she began her acting career before making her way to Hollywood in the 1990s, Nicole’s journey is a testament to her resilience and passion.

© Getty Nicole Kidman admitted she was a rebellious teen

Now a mother of four, Nicole has daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her husband Keith Urban, and daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Her children, especially her daughters, are the cornerstone of her happiness and success.

In a touching interview with People, Nicole expressed her profound love for her family. “I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine,” she said, her voice filled with pride.

Nicole Kidman with her mum and sister growing up

“They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to.”

Married since 2006, Nicole and Keith, both 56, share a bond that is deeply rooted in mutual respect and love, elements that have undoubtedly shaped their family life.

Nicole recently reflected on the joys and challenges of watching her daughters grow, sharing her admiration for the teenage years. “I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” she remarked during an interview with Elle.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman at Paris fashion week

“I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.” Nicole’s genuine affection for this stage of life shines through, showing her deep connection and understanding as a mother.

Her daughters are clearly following in her creative footsteps, with Sunday showing a particular interest in filmmaking. In a 2018 interview with Time, Nicole proudly shared, “I’m raising a little girl that’s showing an interest in directing right now,” expressing her support for her daughter's aspirations.