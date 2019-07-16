Eamonn Holmes reveals sad death close to his heart RIP

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes received some sad news on Tuesday after hearing that his former boss had passed away. Taking to Instagram, the TV host paid a poignant tribute to Rory Fitzpatrick, who had given him a job as a farming reporter at UTV at the start of his career. Eamonn posted a photo of himself holding a lamb aged 19, and wrote in the caption: "I'm 19 in this pic. A Titan of a man gave me a job as a Farming reporter against all the odds. His name was Rory Fitzpatrick and he has passed away. I owe him it all. #RIP Mr Fitzpatrick." Many of Eamonn's followers were quick to send their condolences, with one writing: "Sorry to hear, hope you are okay," while another added: "RIP to your friend. Ps, I can see Jack in this photo."

Eamonn Holmes announced sad death of his former boss

Eamonn's news follows just weeks after another devastating loss for him and his wife Ruth Langsford - whose sister Julia tragically passed away in June. Ruth had taken time off from her presenting duties at This Morning and Loose Women to grieve, and Eamonn was instead joined by their good friend and co-star Rylan Clark-Neil on the Fridays that the couple normally present This Morning together. After a three-week break, Ruth returned to the daytime show on Monday, and Eamonn said how glad he was to have her back with him, telling her: "It's very nice to see you back darling." Ruth then thanked him for his kind words.

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford are presenting This Morning together over the summer holidays

Ruth had announced her sister's death last month in a heartbreaking tribute on social media. The mother-of-one had shared a photo of the pair together, and wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

The couple, naturally, did not celebrate their wedding anniversary last month following Julia's passing, with Eamonn explaining on Instagram: "It was the hottest day of the year, June 26th 2010. We can't celebrate our anniversary today but we can still remember Julia in the best way, as one of our bridesmaids, smiling, dancing, and singing."

