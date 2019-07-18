Scarlett Moffatt breaks silence to defend herself in clothing store dispute Scarlett took to Instagram stories to share her side of the story

Scarlett Moffatt has broken her silence to defend herself after a boutique store, My Suitcase Boutique, went public with screenshots revealing that the star had asked for a £150 skirt, and then blocked the store after she didn't share photos of the item as agreed. The I'm a Celebrity star, who deleted her Twitter during the backlash from the incident, took to Instagram stories to explain her side of the story.

She wrote: "I've been super busy and intended to wear the My Suitcase Boutique skirt but instead will be returning the skirt. Also I get so busy and bombarded with admin if anyone needs to message me just DM me. I'll start and sort my messages and not be so crap at admin." She added: "I don't Google my name and knew none of this until today. Massive apologies to My Suitcase Boutique."

Scarlett took to social media to explain

She also revealed that deleting Twitter had nothing to do with the situation, joking: "Side note haven't used Twitter in seven months apart from links to insta that's why I deleted it nothing to do with this incident. Imagine lol!!" My Suitcase Boutique also took to social media to confirm that they had accepted the apology, writing: "I have accepted Scarlett Moffatt's apology and I believe it's completely genuine, please can I ask that you stop trolling and the hate mail towards her, the post was never intended to cause any nastiness, purely to attempt to get a response from her. Now that we have spoke, we have agreed for the skirt to be sent back."

READ: Scarlett Moffatt deletes Twitter account in surprising move – find out why

Scarlett confirmed she is planning to return the skirt

The owner of the store, Michaela Liu, previously opened up about the former Gogglebox star blocking her on Instagram, telling the Mail Online that she received messages from Scarlett, who then deleted them and blocked her. "I didn't want to read the messages because it was close to midnight and I wanted to be in the right frame of mind to reply," she explained. "And then, when I looked on Tuesday morning, the messages were gone, so I messaged her asking why they were no longer visible. And that's when I realised she'd blocked me."

READ: Scarlett Moffat reveals her £16 style tips for women with big busts