Scarlett Moffatt deletes Twitter account in surprising move – find out why

Scarlett Moffatt surprised her social media fans when she unexpectedly deleted her Twitter this week. The I'm a Celebrity winner's page no longer exists and it looks like Scarlett closed her account after receiving backlash from some of her followers. The 29-year-old landed herself in hot water after it emerged that she had asked an online boutique store to gift her a £150 bespoke skirt in exchange for social media posts.

After failing to fulfil her end of the agreement, Scarlett, who never ended up wearing the pink tulle item, blocked MySuitcase Boutique on Instagram and ignored messages from the store's owner, Michaela Liu. Scarlett also appears to have blocked some of her followers who called her out.

"I was approached on Instagram by Scarlett Moffatt asking me if I do collaborations," Michaela told Mail Online. "I couldn't believe it when she messaged me, I obviously would never turn down this opportunity working with Queen of the jungle! I was over the moon and so surprised that she knew about my online boutique! Scarlett has two million followers, the chance that potentially two million people knowing about my start up business was crazy!"

When Scarlett failed to respond to Michaela, the 27-year-old clothes designer grew anxious and reached out various times, even publicly replying to one of her Instagram posts. Michaela added: "I can't believe I have been disrespected in this way. How can a big celebrity like her abuse a small business like this? I work so hard and the least Scarlett could do was message me back.

"Not only did I send the skirt for free, I went out of my way to make sure she had it in time for her event! How rude and disrespectful to have asked for something for free and tell me she will do 'loads of posts', yet not deliver as promised."

Scarlett has yet to comment on the incident and has kept quiet about it on her Instagram page, instead choosing to update fans on her new walk-in wardrobe. "I've tried to make it a little bit personalised with photos," she said, zooming in on photo frames of herself and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson dotted around the room. Scarlett also showed fans her jewellery collection and her rails and rails of clothing, saying: "Yeah, I'll keep you updated!"

