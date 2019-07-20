Who is Tom Hardy's wife Charlotte Riley? Everything you need to know about the actress She is one half of Hollywood's beloved couples

She may be married to Hollywood royalty, but Charlotte Riley has made a name for herself. The 37-year-old, who tied the knot with husband Tom Hardy in 2014, has starred in Wuthering Heights, Peaky Blinders, Trust and London Has Fallen. But here's everything you need to know about the British-born star…

Who is Charlotte Riley?

Like her husband Tom, the British beauty has a career in the acting world. She was born and brought up in County Durham. The star was a pupil at Teesside High School and attended St Cuthbert's Durham University, where she graduated with a degree in English and Linguistics. In 2005, she also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for two years.

How did she meet Tom Hardy?

The genetically-blessed duo met on the set of the TV adaptation of literary classic Wuthering Heights in 2009. The lovebirds became engaged a year later. But it's believed Tom and Charlotte married in secret in the south of France at the 18th-century castle Chateau de Roussan in 2014. "It was a beautiful, low-key day made even more special because they just had their closest friends and family around them," a source told The Sun at the time.

Do the couple have any children?

The couple are doting parents to two young children. In January 2019, it was reported that they had welcomed a baby boy and were said to be "over the moon". Their second child, who was born in December 2018, was named Forrest after Tom Hanks' character in Forrest Gump. The couple already share a three-year-old, and Tom has a ten-year-old son, Louis, from a previous relationship.

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! about the impact his children have had on his life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said. "I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

In 2018, Charlotte touched upon her family life being juggled with her career. "What’s important for me is stability – that’s what I aim for in terms of my friends, my family and my children," she told You magazine. "The best you can hope for is to create a warm, loving, safe and consistent environment." She added: "We do it the same way everyone else does: a combination of juggling and help."

Other acting credentials

Since playing Cathy and Heathcliff together in the ITV period drama, Charlotte and Tom have also starred together on the TV series Peaky Blinders, where she played racehorse-training socialite May Carleton. She also appeared on stage with Diana Rigg and Maureen Lipman in Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard and in the 2008 film of Noël Coward's Easy Virtue. Other movie roles include Tom Cruise's 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow and In the Heart of the Sea.

