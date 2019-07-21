Sarah Ferguson is a big fan of Prince Andrew's incredible childhood photo This is lovely!

On Saturday, Prince Andrew shared an incredible throwback photo taken from his childhood to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing. The Duke of York posted a black-and-white picture of himself as a child with his siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, meeting Neil Armstrong at Buckingham Palace. The photo went down a treat with many of Andrew's followers, including his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who liked the picture. In the caption, the father-of-two wrote: "To mark #MoonLanding50, here's a photo of Prince Edward, Prince Andrew & Princess Anne, meeting Neil Armstrong at Buckingham Palace.⁣ The Astronauts of the Apollo 11 Space Mission visited London as part of a 22-nation world tour in October 1969. In the background, The Duke of Edinburgh welcomes Janet Armstrong and The Queen meets Colonel Michael Collins, who orbited the command model.⁣"

Prince Andrew's special childhood photo went down well with Sarah Ferguson

Many of Andrew's followers were quick to comment on the photo to have their say on his special childhood encounter. One wrote: "What a privilege for all! Love this," while another posted: "I wonder if at the time they realised the enormity of the event? What a memory to have." A third added: "Love the photo. Love how Neil Armstrong bows to Prince Edward." Other fans were wondering where Prince Charles was in the picture, while others commented on the family resemblances they could spot. "The youngest Prince reminds me of a young Prince George," one observed, while another put: "Look how much Princess Anne looks like Princess Beatrice."

Sarah and Andrew have remained good friends since their divorce

Andrew, along with his daughter Princess Eugenie, are two of the only members of the royal family to have active social media profiles. Princess Beatrice has a private Instagram account and a Twitter page, although she rarely shares anything on it. Sarah often shows her support for Andrew by liking his Instagram photos, and even by dedicating posts on her own account to him during special events.

Despite their divorce, the pair have remained good friends, and even live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Over the past year, the former couple have also been seen together at a number of events, including Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding back in May. Andrew also stepped in for Sarah at a charity event for the Children's Air Ambulance earlier in the year by attending on her behalf when a last-minute diary change meant that she was no longer able to go.

