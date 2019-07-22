Who is Phillip Schofield's wife, and how did they meet? Let's look inside the household of the household name…

Phillip Schofield is not one to shy away from the spotlight, with the silver fox thriving in the limelight since his television career begun in 1980. In recent years, he has presented hit breakfast show This Morning, alongside his telly wife, Holly Willoughby, and with the couple showcasing their fantastic chemistry, sometimes we forget that Holly is not the 56-year-old's only leading lady. So, here is everything you need to know about his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who opts to keep out of the spotlight…

Who is Phillip Schofield's wife and how did they meet?

Stephanie Lowe and Phil met at work, when he was working for BBC children's television, and she was a BBC production assistant. The couple married in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary last year.

Stephanie and Phil met at work

Have we seen Stephanie on TV?

The This Morning host and his wife appeared in a TV series in 2017 called Schofield's South African Adventure, where the couple explored South Africa, sampling local culture. It was the couple's first debut television appearance together.

Since then, we have seen Stephanie appear on Phillip's show How To Spend Well At Christmas, where the pair test our products that could make fantastic Christmas gifts. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Phil said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

The couple have two children together

How many children do the couple have?

The couple have two children together, their eldest daughter, Molly is 26, and their youngest, Ruby is 23. Between them, they have over 100k Instagram followers and often post snaps alongside their famous father.

