Victoria Beckham has exciting news - and it involves a big change to her career It's all change for VB…

Exciting things are coming for Victoria Beckham as she bids farewell to her old management team and says hello to a brand spanking new one. The former Spice Girl has signed with WME for representation, which is a real coup and puts her in impressive company. We're talking Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Matt Damon, Idris Elba and Ryan Reynolds - if that's not a dream dinner party guest list, we don't know what is.

Over the past decade, Victoria has really focused on her fashion empire; dressing the likes of Duchess Meghan, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Academy Award-winning Lady Gaga. The mum-of-four has twice been recognised as Designer Brand of the Year at the prestigious British Fashion Awards, and her label is now stocked in over 450 stores in over 50 countries internationally.

So what else is there to know about VB's new management team? WME started from a small studio in Battersea and now employs 180 people, with two London offices and a third in New York.

All hands will be on deck next month when Victoria launches her beauty line - which we are very excited about. The 44-year-old has been teasing us on Instagram about what's to come with her clean beauty and skincare brand, and this week, we even saw her in the lab with her personalised VB lab coat. So chic. Would you expect anything less?

As per usual, underneath her stylish lab coat, she wore her own fashion collection - let's face it, she's her own best advert. Dressed in a head-to-toe look from her Autumn/Winter 2019 show, Victoria's pieces will land online and in stores later this year.