Kate Garraway showcases new summer hairstyle - and fans adore it

Kate Garraway had fun experimenting with a brand new hair look on Tuesday morning. Despite getting up in the early hours to present Good Morning Britain, the star still managed to look effortlessly glam and showcased her new hairstyle on Instagram just before going on air. While the mother-of-two is renowned for her sleek straight do, her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle parting – and fans couldn't get enough of her new look. In the caption, the star wrote: "Trying out a new do on GMB this morning. It's called the wiggle wave and is an @amyhair4 specialty! What do you think?" Comments soon followed, with one person telling her: "Love it, great summer look," while another wrote: "Looks lovely. Your hair always looks so fab." A third added: "Absolutely suits you, beautiful."

It's not just Kate's new hair look that fans adored, but her outfit too. The star looked fabulous in a pastel pink suit, and many people asked her where it was from. The 52-year-old has become somewhat of a style icon thanks to her on-trend ensembles; Kate is dressed by stylist Debbie Harper. The star opened up to HELLO! about the styling process, revealing: "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same color, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

The GMB star is renowned for her sleek straight hair

Speaking about how Debbie has helped her jump out of her clothing comfort zone, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine. We've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

When Kate is not working, she's busy looking after her two children, Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old son William. The pair previously appeared on Good Morning Britain to surprise their mum on her 50th birthday, but other than that, Kate prefers to keep them out of the limelight. There is no doubt that Kate is a doting mum, and the TV personality has previously opened up about her desire to expand her family, but later admitted that she is quite content with having two children. In 2014, she told Daily Mail that she would "absolutely love" to have another child, but added: "To be honest I think it is pure greed wanting a third child in my case – I’ve got a healthy boy and a healthy girl. I came to motherhood quite late and you love it so much you just want to carry on and have more and more, but life is quite full looking after those two."

