Olivia Newton-John celebrates exciting news amid cancer battle Congratulations Olivia!

Olivia Newton-John stepped out for the first time she since opened up about her battle with breast cancer on Wednesday night – and it was for a very special reason! The Grease star attended the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Hollywood, where she picked up the lifetime achievement award. On the red carpet, the star gave an update about her cancer fight, and remained in good spirits as she reassured her fans that she was doing well. She told Entertainment Tonight: "I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy." The star continued: "It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

Olivia Newton-John stepped out at the Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in Hollywood

Olivia shared the devasting news that she's battling breast cancer for the third time in November. She has also admitted that she isn't planning on finding out how long she has left for her own mental health. The star told 60 Minutes: "When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnoses, you are suddenly given the possibility of a time limit. If you believe the statistics, you're going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, 'you have six months to live,' very possibly you will – because you believe that."

The Grease star picked up the lifetime achievement award

The star overcame cancer five years ago after secretly battling the disease. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder. Opening up about her most recent battle on Australian TV's Sunday Night, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

