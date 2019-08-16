Harry Redknapp shares gorgeous throwback photo with wife Sandra Relationship goals!

They've been married for more than 50 years, so it's easy to forget that once upon a time Harry and Sandra Redknapp were all big hair, bold patterns and bucket loads of flamboyance. But Harry wasted no time reminding us with his recent throwback Instagram post, and in it, the two lovebirds look more stylish than ever. Harry captioned the fabulous snap: "Bringing back an old picture of me and Sarn" and his followers were delighted to see what the pair looked like all those years ago.

Fans of the pair flocked to the comment section of the I'm A Celeb winner's snap, gleefully adding replies such as: "Ah I love that picture, you are so cute together", "Neither of you look any different!", "Still a good looking couple" and "Beautiful then, beautiful now! She's such a stunning lady."

Harry and Sandra way back when

Sandra truly is, and it hasn't been an easy few months for the striking redhead. Back in May Harry announced that his wife had taken ill again and had been forced to seek specialist treatment. Just before he entered the I'm A Celeb jungle in 2018 Sandra fell ill with sepsis, and Harry was on the verge of pulling out of the show. Her illness returned earlier this summer and Harry revealed that he'd been phoning her up to eight times a day just to check that his wife was okay.

A rare photo of Harry and his grandsons

On a happier note, the longtime married couple recently embarked on a family holiday to Portugal, accompanied by son Jamie and grandsons Charley and Beau. And it seems mum Louise might have tagged along for the group holiday. Around the same time as grandad Harry shared his snap of the boys in Portugal, singer Louise uploaded some snaps of her and son Beau accompanied by the caption "Summer lovin' had me a blast." She's also been treating fans to plenty of sizzling bikini pics of her on the sunny holiday. It's great to see that everyone's getting along!

