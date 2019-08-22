Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright argue live on air – find out why Oh dear…

Don't ask Michelle Keegan what she'd rather give up – her husband Mark Wright or her mobile phone! The actress made an appearance on Heart Breakfast where she was quizzed by hosts Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin about what she couldn't live without. "Your phone or Mark your husband? If you had to give up one. Something you couldn't live without, which would you keep? Phone or Mark? Which would you keep? Which would it be?" asked Jamie.

After a little deliberation, Michelle replied: "It's going to have to be Mark innit? He'll be listening somewhere." The 32-year-old was then surprised by her husband, who chimed in: "Oh yes I am listening. You just answered correctly, well done."

Mark and Michelle have been married for four years

"I was actually going to pick phone I'm not going to lie. I thought, has he gone back to bed, can I get away with this?" Michelle pondered. Mark said: "I know she's fibbing anyway, it's the phone all day long," to which his wife retorted: "You can talk. You're on your bloody phone all the time!"

The Our Girl actress then asked her husband how his morning run was, and when Mark said that he'd had breakfast too, Michelle indignantly asked: "I thought you were having breakfast with me?" "Well I can have an orange juice with you in a minute," said Mark. "I see what's happening now," Michelle replied, before joking to Jamie and Lucy: "Look you caused a row now getting him on the show!"

The couple have been married for four years, tying the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Michelle was known for her role as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street but she has since moved on, starring in army drama Our Girl and Tina and Bobby among other shows. Her latest TV credit sees Michelle play former wild child Erin in Brassic.

The six-part Sky One series follows the lives of Vinnie, played by Joe Gilgun, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and his smart best friend Dylan, played by Damien Molony. The two pals have been inseparable since childhood, but Michelle's character Erin threatens all that when she announces her plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her son, Tyler.

