Strictly's Joe Sugg surprises girlfriend Dianne Buswell with the most adorable gift as rehearsals kick off Boyfriend of the year?

Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg has wished Dianne Buswell good luck on the new series of the world-famous dance show in the most adorable way imaginable! Dianne's Strictly rehearsals have officially kicked off, and to mark the occasion Joe made her a card saying: "You're a star." The beautiful redhead shared the sentimental gift with her Instagram followers, writing: "When Joe Sugg writes you a card before the big day. Made me tear up just a little." Us too, Dianne!

Dianne has been pampering herself ahead of Strictly's new series, and on Wednesday she shared two snaps of herself with her Skin Doctor, Dr Dil Kassam, along with the skincare products she recommends. Alongside the snap the Australian wrote: "Starting my new skincare routine today. Investing in my skin," and revealed that she spent a whopping £375 in total on her face. We'd probably do the same if we were going to be in front of the camera as much as Dianne is over the next few months!

The adorable card Joe made Dianne

Dianne and Joe have been going from strength to strength over the summer, and even moved in together earlier on in August. Joe asked his Strictly girlfriend if she'd live with him and captured the incredible proposal in a video later posted to YouTube, and of course she said yes!

Joe and Dianne have spent all summer together

Joe admitted to his fans that he was certain she'd agree to take the next step in their relationship, adding: "I'm not even nervous because I very much doubt she's going to say no. If she does say no it's a bit weird because she has been staying here for a long time. It's just putting an official label on it. We always get asked are we living together and technically we're not, she does stay round my house all the time but we're not technically living together."

They are *the* definition of couple goals.

