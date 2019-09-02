Celebrity daily edit: Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and her siblings head back to school - video
In today's Daily Edit we are getting the back-to-school vibe as 17-year-old Princess Elisabeth of Belgium poses with her siblings as they all head off to their various different places of learning. And we find out more about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Southern Africa. Plus we offer our congratulations to Ola and husband James Jordan as they announce that they are expecting their first baby together... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
