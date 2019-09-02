Emotional Holly Willoughby shares photo from Chester's first day of school It's a big day in Holly's house!

Holly Willoughby had an exciting start to the week as her youngest child, Chester, started school. The This Morning presenter uploaded a photo on Instagram as she did the school drop off, revealing that she had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions. "And he's off... full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door... my baby is growing up... thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off... that's a day we will both never forget," Holly wrote.

The mother-of-three was pictured holding her son's hand in the sweet selfie. And while Holly, 37, beamed up at the camera, Chester's face was obscured from view, in keeping with the presenter's wish to protect her children's identities.

Holly dropped off her son Chester at school

"Good luck Chester! Tissues at the ready Hol x," Holly's celebrity friend and fellow presenter Kate Thornton wrote. Another Instagram user replied: "Aww Holly so glad you got to experience this very special moment hope he has the most amazing day xx." Many fellow parents could relate to Holly's post, with one revealing: "I cried when all 4 started school! I still could on the first day back after the summer hols xx He'll love it though." Another posted: "He'll be fine ... you may be a mess! Beautiful photo."

The bittersweet post comes after Holly shared a photo of her children's shoes lined up by the front door on Sunday night. "Back to school... who else's front door looks like this... Big day for Chester tomorrow, 1st day of school... Good luck to anyone else starting their school journey... can't believe he's at this stage already," Holly told her fans.

The This Morning star's children are heading back to school

Luckily for Chester, the new schoolboy will be joined by his older siblings Harry, ten, and eight-year-old Belle, who will no doubt look out for him on his first day.

While Holly has a busy career, there's nothing she prefers more than spending time with her family. The star opened up about motherhood to HELLO!, revealing how she balances her work with her children. "Essentially I just have a job and children. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

