Olivia Newton-John enjoys surprise evening with Oprah and Gayle King amid cancer battle The Grease star is battling stage 4 cancer

Olivia Newton-John was surprised by her close friends on Sunday evening. The 70-year-old, who is battling stage 4 cancer, was joined by the likes of Oprah and Gayle King as she took her mind off her recent diagnosis. Taking to her Instagram page, the Grease star shared a snap of the trio and some of their friends along with this caption: "Wonderful surprise evening with some special friends." Reasons for the get-together are unknown, but the actress will be celebrating her 71st on 26 September.

Fellow actress Jane Seymour was one of the first to comment underneath, writing: "So great to see you all. Wish I could have been there, love to all." Presenter Leeza Gibbons remarked: "Oh, @therealonj, this is just amazing and you are so lovely! What a great group of friends and supporters!"

The evening comes shortly after Olivia opened up about the difficulties she is facing whilst being determined to remain positive. Talking to Entertainment Tonight last month, she said: "I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy. It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

The Australian star shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in November. The star overcame cancer five years ago after secretly battling the disease. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

Olivia recently confessed on Australian TV's Sunday Night that she doesn't know or want to know how much longer she has left to live, considering the chance of a cure for her condition is very slim. She said: "When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. If you believe the statistics, you're going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, 'you have six months to live', very possibly you will - because you believe that."

