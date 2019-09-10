Michael Schumacher admitted to Paris hospital for 'stem cell therapy' 6 years after tragic fall The Formula One world champion has been cared for by wife Corinna since the tragic accident

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has been admitted to Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital for stem cell therapy surgery, French newspaper Le Parisien reports.

According to the French daily, the 50-year-old German is in the cardiovascular department overseen by surgeon Philippe Menasche, and it is here he will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system. It has been reported that this is the third time that the seven-time Formula One world champion has been treated for this, the first two times taking place this past spring.

The news of Michael's treatment in Paris comes just a month after his former boss at Ferrari opened up about his recovery. During an interview with Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC), Jean Todt, one of the racing legend's closest friends, revealed the pair have watched F1 on TV. "I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," he explained. Without giving too much away, Jean added: "Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."

In December 2013, Michael suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip, and was placed in an induced coma for six months. The sporting ace was then relocated back to his home in 2014, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was," continued Jean. "Just because there's no longer the same communication as before. He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way."

The former Formula One world champion, who turned 50 on 3 January, is cared for by his wife, Corinna. On the eve of his milestone birthday, she took to Facebook to post: "We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together... You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."