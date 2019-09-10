Kourtney Kardashian shares an incredible photo from before she was famous The photograph was taken when Kourtney Kardashian was at university

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a rare glimpse into her time at the University of Arizona, and she hasn't aged a day! The 40-year-old shared the snap to Instagram, and in it Kourtney could be seen standing in her former dormitory. The reality TV star's bunkbeds can be seen in the background, and the walls were plastered with photographs. Don't even get us started on all that eyeshadow – incredible!

Of course, the mum-of-three's followers were quick to notice how beautiful the star looked during her college years, but mostly, they were excited about the Austin Powers poster that could be seen in the background. One fan wrote: "My main man Austin Powers in the back," while another simply said: "OMG, the Austin Powers poster!" We never had Kourtney down as a fan!

Kourtney in her dorm room

Kourtney has recently opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she has a large bald patch on her head. The reality TV star showed a shocking head injury she had suffered as a result of having such a tight high ponytail at a red carpet event. In the trailer season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday night on E!, Kim spotted Kourtney's injury while they were chatting in the living room. "Kourtney you have a really big spot on the top of your head, look down," she said. "Oh my god, I am afraid for your life."

Kourtney often wears her hair up

The lifestyle guru has received plasma injections in a bid to reverse the damage. In Sunday's premiere, Kourtney explained: "Today I'm getting PRP [platelet-rich-plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back," People reported.

Fingers crossed she Kourtney gets the results she wants!

