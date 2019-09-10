Olivia Newton-John announces exciting news for all Grease fans This is going to be incredible

Olivia Newton-John will forever be known for her role as Sandy in the hit musical Grease, which she starred in at just 17 years old. And now, the star has revealed that she is planning to auction off some of her famous outfits from the award-winning film, including her leather jacket from the final carnival scene. Olivia made the revelation during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday. Speaking to Richard Wilkins at her home in California, she said: "It is the real deal," as she showed him the iconic coat. She then joked that the auction would be like a "grand scale garage sale," although unfortunately for the majority of us, the prices could well be out of our reach. "If you're a billionaire with a granddaughter who loves Grease, this is for you," she said.

Olivia Newton-John's famous Grease wardrobe is going to be auctioned for charity

As well as her outfits from Grease, Olivia will also be auctioning off over 200 items, including costumes that she has worn in films and television shows throughout her incredible career. Touchingly, Olivia will be donating some of the proceeds from the auction to her Melbourne-based charity, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre. The star is currently battling stage four breast cancer, and since revealing the devastating news in November, she has been flooded with support from her family, fans and friends. Most recently, the 70-year-old was surprised by some of her famous pals on Sunday evening and was joined by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Taking to her Instagram page, the Grease star shared a snap of the trio and some of their friends along with this caption: "Wonderful surprise evening with some special friends." Reasons for the get-together are unknown, but the actress will be celebrating her 71st on 26 September.

The Australian actress is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer

The evening comes shortly after Olivia opened up about the difficulties she is facing whilst being determined to remain positive. Talking to Entertainment Tonight last month, she said: "I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy. It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

The star overcame cancer five years ago after secretly battling the disease. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

