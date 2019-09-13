Emily Atack reveals the vile comments trolls leave on her social media pages The Inbetweeners star opened up about the downsides of fame

Emily Atack has revealed that she's being harassed by trolls online. In a series of stories shared to Instagram, the 29-year-old actress bravely calls out hateful comments made about a paparazzi photograph of her and boyfriend Rob Jowers. Emily added that she had absolutely no idea that the photographs had been taken at the time.

Comments about The Inbetweeners star's appearance read: "Eating for two?" "Flirting with the idea of KFC or pizza," and even: "Him being so tall and thin is making her look even dumpier than ever." Emily added: "Comments on pap photos I didn't even know where being taken of me and my boyfriend going for a walk on a Sunday evening."

Emily Instagrammed the hateful comments she'd been receiving

Emily also tweeted about the vile comments, adding: "People say I shouldn’t give this attention. I’m trying to show this really happens on a daily basis to some people. This was after my boyfriend and I went for a walk on Sunday eve and I was unaware of photos being taken. 'Just ignore it!' No, I won’t. It’s hurtful."

Emily looking absolutely flawless on her Instagram

Thankfully her fans were quick to jump to her defense. One replied: "You are genuinely one of the most beautiful girls in the industry. Wish there was a middle finger emoji!" And another wisely suggested: "People shouldn’t be allowed to have social media accounts or comment on sites unless they register themselves officially. That way people can’t hide behind fake profiles and make hurtful, homophobic or racist comments, which say more about them then the people they aim them at."

Emily has since headed off for a weekend getaway, hopefully she can have a nice break from all the mayhem!

