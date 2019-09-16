Ruth Langsford raises eyebrows at Eamonn Holmes in hilarious date photo The Loose Women star was feeling the heat!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes braved the heat on Sunday afternoon to go and watch Simply Red live in Hyde Park. And while they had a lovely time spending quality time together, the hot weather left Ruth feeling unamused. Eamonn shared a hilarious photo of the pair together on Instagram of Ruth raising her eyebrows looking less than impressed at her husband, who was jumping up to the music. In the caption, Eamonn wrote: "Simply Red in Hyde Pk.. and Ruth was feeling the heat too! @bbc2 live in Hyde Pk. Got the weather for it." Many fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love you both and this picture sums you up perfectly," while another wrote: "You two make me laugh so much." A third added: "Well it was hot!"

Ruth Langsford raised her eyebrows at Eamonn Holmes during their day out in London

Both Ruth and Eamonn have a legion of loyal fans who adore watching them present This Morning every Friday. Eamonn recently opened up about his relationship with his wife-of-nine-years while talking to Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time. He said: "She calls me her poet, I wouldn't hold back on how much I tell her I love her." The father-of-four also explained that the pair are very different when it comes to showing affection. He said: "The thing about me, is that I would say that I love Ruth far more than she loves me, but she would say, 'how do you know how a person feels?' She's more English, she's not like me, I am from a very emotional, very sentimental family, she's more stiff upper lip, she comes from an army family, but I totally believe that she loves me and adores me, but I would still think that I love her and adore her more."

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

When they are not working, Ruth and Eamonn enjoy nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The pair live with their teenage son Jack, and Ruth previously told HELLO! that she prefers living in a small town so that she can lead a quiet life away from London during her days off. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

