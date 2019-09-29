Victoria Beckham posts rare candid photo trying out face masks – and you won't recognise her David Beckham's wife has a whole new look!

Victoria Beckham has had a lot of different looks over the course of her career, but her latest might the most unusual yet! The fashion designer posted a couple of photos to Instagram on Sunday taken inside the expansive kitchen of her gorgeous London home. They showed her trying out an electronic infra-red face mask, and if she hadn't uploaded it, we wouldn't have known it was her, as the white gadget made her look more like a new character from Star Wars than the glamorous icon we're used to.

In the first picture, the mum-of-four stood in her kitchen, dressed casually in black leggings, a grey sweatshirt, and neon yellow trainers. She held onto the bulky gadget, which was placed over her face. The second photo showed her in the same position, but with the mask switched on and glowing red. Brown spaniel Olive, one of the family's two dogs, looked up at Victoria in amazement in the first photo and at the camera for reassurance in the second. Victoria captioned the images: "Sunday testing face masks..."

Her fans were quick to respond, with several sharing their approval of her choice, commenting: "I've got one at home, I LOVE this face mask! Brilliant result," "Fantastic face mask," and "Amazing results." Olive's expression also sparked comments, including: "Love that your dog is wondering what you’re doing," and "The dog looks confused." Instagram's head of fashion Eva Chen shared that sentiment, adding: "Your puppy looks so concerned hahaha."

It's not surprising that former Spice Girl Victoria would embrace the new technology, as she has always had an interest in beauty innovations. She recently channelled that passion into her own brand of skincare, makeup and fragrances, launching beauty collection Victoria Beckham Beauty earlier this month. She also debuted her latest clothing line at London Fashion Week, where she was supported by her family: husband David and their sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14 as well as eight-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

