Eamonn Holmes supported by fans after revealing disappointing weekend news The This Morning star shared his thoughts on social media

Eamonn Holmes admitted that he has had better weekends on Sunday after expressing his disappointment that his football team Manchester United lost against Newcastle. The This Morning star shared his thoughts on Twitter, writing: "I'm trying to be positive about a negative. #ManUtd Pleased for both of those Longstaff boys, we lost to a great strike and if we are going to lose at least it was to Steve Bruce one of the nicest men in football. Outside that, I'm off to hide in a dark room, goodnight." Many of Eamonn's fans were quick to comment on his post in support, with one writing: "Right behind you," while another wrote: "Better luck next time!" A third added: "Chin up Eamonn, don't rule out Manchester United they usually come back good, there is still a lot of the season to go."

Eamonn Holmes didn't have a good Sunday after his football team lost

Eamonn is a huge Manchester United supporter and even has the team in his phone book. The TV star got a call from the football team live on air back in February while work on This Morning, but was told off by wife Ruth Langsford as it went off while they were presenting. Ruth asked Eamonn: "Is that you? How unprofessional. Hasn't turned his phone off – on the other side of the studio," but Eamonn was quickly overjoyed when he realised who was calling him. Smiling, he showed Ruth the identity of the caller, to which she responded: "Who's that? It's someone at Man United."

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell defends Katya Jones following her fall

Eamonn with his wife Ruth Langsford and their rescue dog Maggie

Although Eamonn was disappointed after watching the football on Sunday, the TV star had a lovely rest of the weekend. On Saturday, he went to a fancy dress party with Ruth. The television presenter shared a photo of the pair before they headed out, with Eamonn sporting a cowboy hat and Ruth wearing a witches hat.

READ: Strictly star Anneka Rice in awkward encounter with Kevin Clifton

During the days that they are not working, Ruth and Eamonn prefer nothing more than spending time at their family home in Surrey. The celebrity couple live with their teenage son Jack and their rescue dog Maggie. Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.