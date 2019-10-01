Eamonn Holmes delights fans after sharing incredible throwback photo The This Morning host had shared the picture to ask fans what advice they would give their younger selves

Eamonn Holmes knows how to please his fans! On Tuesday evening, the This Morning host shared a handsome black-and-white throwback photo of himself on Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by the message: "Today is International Older Person's Day, what advice would you give your younger self?" The star left a question box for his followers to fill out, and will no doubt reveal some of their answers soon too. The TV star is very active on social media and often takes time to respond to his fans on Twitter, much to their delight.

The star has no doubt been feeling relaxed and recharged this week following his breakaway to Belfast over the weekend. Eamonn shared photos from his adventure on social media, posting a series of idyllic snaps, including one of him in his "happy place" by Cushendall beach in the Glens of Antrim, as well as one of him in one of Belfast's most scenic spots. Posting a selfie against a beautiful green backdrop, Eamonn wrote: "Off up The Cavehill in Belfast. Beautiful Autumnal day. Love my City." Ruth Langsford's friend Saira Khan – who was spending the weekend in Manchester with her while Eamonn was in Belfast - was quick to reassure Eamonn while he was away, commenting: "I'll keep an eye on your wife."

Eamonn with his wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn presents This Morning with Ruth every Friday, and had been covering four days of the ITV daytime show over the summer while main presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on holiday. Ruth recently opened up about what it is like working with her husband, telling HELLO!: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn't stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

