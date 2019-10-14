Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes left heartbroken after daughter dies aged three Adelaide had been battling epilepsy and Infantile Spasms since she was a baby

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his family are mourning the loss of their daughter Adelaide, who passed away aged three on Saturday. Miguel's wife Kelly announced the devastating news on Instagram, in a post that showed Adelaide's room. Kelly wrote: "The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

The little girl, who had been battling epilepsy and Infantile Spasms since she was a baby, entered hospice care last week. But she sadly passed away just a few days short of her fourth birthday. Miguel will take a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, but plans to return to work soon.

In a statement to People, Miguel and his wife Kelly also said: "The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning. She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the 'calm' for which they've been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time."

Adelaide suffered her first seizure when she was just seven months old. Two months later, she was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms. Just one day before her daughter's death, Kelly told People: "She is a warrior. I have never met someone stronger in my life. She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I'm so proud that no one will ever forget her story."

