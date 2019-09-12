Davina McCall reveals she suffered a VERY embarrassing wardrobe malfunction Davina McCall shared the video on Instagram

Davina McCall suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on Thursday, and she shared it with her Instagram followers. In a video captioned: "Working out alone is dangerous" the presenter revealed that she'd just been stuck in her workout top, and when she tried to take it off she couldn't. She even feared that she'd have to ask a total stranger for help!

Davina's fans loved the relatability of her post. One wrote: "This happened to me in M&S once trying on 'shapewear' I got stuck with my arms over my head. I thought I might have to ask someone to call the fire brigade. Finally emerged sweating, hair standing on end and with red welts across my arms." Another added: "So relatable. I've started buying sports bras that zip up at the front exactly for this reason. Nearly put my back out trying to get them off!"

Known for always keeping it real on social media, in August the TV star spoke frankly about her Instagram presence and how it might be misconceived. Davina emphasised that she's not working out 24/7, despite the fact that she posts lots of videos of herself in the gym. The mother-of-three explained: "Ok. So I just wanted to say that I do not spend my entire life working out! I know my Insta would have you believe that ... but I hope that, just like others inspire me on this platform, I might inspire or motivate someone by sharing my love of fitness. Having said that.. today I am motivating you to also have rest days. I am in bed. Where I will be staying for a while! Have a lovely day."

Over the summer Davina spoke to YOU magazine and explained why she finds her strict workout routine so important. The 51-year-old said: "I see my fitness now not just as a vanity project, I see it as a 'stay alive as long as you can' project. I think when you’re in your 20s and 30s, you’re not thinking about it in those terms. You’re thinking, 'I want to be able to wear a strapless dress and for my arms to not wibble wobble.' When you get to 50 it’s more, 'I don’t want to get heart disease, I want to keep my cholesterol low, I want my blood pressure to be good.'"

