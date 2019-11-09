James Jordan reveals cheeky way he likes to wind up wife Ola Jordan

James Jordan is back at it with his hilarious quips about wife Ola. On Saturday morning, the Strictly star took to Instagram, sharing a black-and-white quote that read: "Marriage is about understanding what irritates your spouse and using it strategically." The cheeky post got lots of attention, especially from James' celerity friends.

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan: inside their home

Peter Andre replied with a string of laughing face emojis while Shirley Ballas opted for flames, hearts, and the word: "Lol". Of course, many of James' tens of thousands of followers were quick to let the talented dancer know just how much they relate. One replied: "This is so true!" with another adding: "Now I know that’s exactly what my husband does and my grown up son!"

Ola herself popped up in the comments section, adding: "You OK darling?"

James shared the snap on Instagram

This isn't the first time James has poked fun at his wife this week. On Friday, the dancer officially started the countdown to the arrival of the couple's first child, tweeting: "I know @The_OlaJordan is very hormonal whilst being pregnant and I can tell little things annoy her more and more. I'm also very sympathetic. BUT... she just looked at me with disdain and said, 'Why are you so bloody happy'."

"I nearly wet myself," he added. "Only four months more." The funny tweet received a response from Ola's previous Strictly dance partner, Iwan Thomas, who said: "Mate enjoy the ride!!" The couple's first child is due in March 2020, and Ola has already confessed that she thinks her husband will be a "terrible birthing partner!"

Ola, 37, recently revealed her surprising pregnancy craving – Oreos! In a hilarious Instagram Story on Wednesday night, husband James documented his and Ola's late-night food shopping spree in Sainsbury's which saw Ola sneak a few packets of the delicious biscuits into their shopping basket. Commenting on the contents of their shopping basket, James zoomed the camera lens into the two packets of Oreos lying at the bottom of the basket, pointing out that is a very unusual choice for Ola. He said: "Out shopping with Ola now and in the bag, Oreos… we never buy Oreos! Why do you fancy..."

