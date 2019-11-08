John Torode leaves wife Lisa Faulkner the sweetest going away present The newlyweds are spending time apart this weekend

Just two weeks on from their glorious wedding celebrations, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner will be spending some time apart this weekend. And to make sure his new wife knows she will be missed, the MasterChef judge left her a sweet love note - which simply read "Hot chick" - in her pyjamas. "Hidden notes in folded pyjamas... @johntorodecooks. I will miss you this weekend," Lisa gushed in the caption. The former EastEnders actress later revealed that she was jetting off for the weekend to celebrate her friend Jason Milligan's 50th birthday.

John Torode left his wife Lisa this sweet love note

"And we are off to celebrate @jaseewasee 50th!! Yippeeeee! @yoga_with_victoria #allenspallen," she added, to which John replied: "Have the best time." While, Lisa joins her friends, it seems John has also left the UK as he posted an Instagram Story from Abu Dhabi.

MORE: John Torode shares photo from poignant moment on wedding day to Lisa Faulkner

John and Lisa - who announced their engagement in January - married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

John added: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!" In July, Lisa spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

READ: James Jordan pokes fun at wife Ola's pregnancy struggle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.