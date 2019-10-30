Zoe Ball's hair sends fans into meltdown on It Takes Two Zoe Ball, hair, It Takes Two

Zoe Ball shared a snap of her Wednesday night It Takes Two outfit on Instagram, and the presenter's fans were in awe of her hair. The 48-year-old styled her blonde tresses immaculately, and a layered fringe was the centerpiece of her shoulder-length do. Wearing a black cardigan with padded shoulders, Zoe captioned the picture: "Krystle Carrington Inspo 80s shoulder pad power for @bbcstrictly #ITT tonight."

Beneath the stylish snap many of Zoe's followers left complimentary messages, including: "Glad the bangs are back you look beautiful," "Loving you hair tonight Zoe," and "Hair looks super fab!"

Zoe first debuted her hair transformation earlier in October, when the Radio Two host treated herself to a gorgeous cut and colour. Again, Zoe kept her fans updated with her new look, sharing a snap of herself at the salon on Instagram. In the caption, Zoe wrote: "Hair toss, check my nails baby how you feeling.. feeling good as hell. Love the 3 musketeers of hair magic @hadleyyateshair @jasonpottercolour @nicklatham_ @thehairbros. Hair pieces from @greatlengthsuk #fringebenefits."

As for her followers? Needless to say, they were as quick as ever to throw some compliments her way. Many of the comments were along the lines of: "You look fabulous!" and "I want your hair!" And even some famous couldn't resist letting the mother-of-two know just how fab she looked. EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Gorgeous woman," while Martine McCuthcheon simply added: "Love you." We can't wait to see what Zoe does next with her hair.

