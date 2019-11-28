Caitlyn Jenner talks about her children and why she doesn't see them much

I'm a Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner has been cheered on by her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner since arriving in Australia to take part in the 2019 series of the ITV show, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians siblings breaking their silence on their dad's participation in the show on Wednesday night. While Caitlyn has remained relatively private about her family so far in the show, she has previously spoken out about her relationship with her children, admitting that she hasn't seen them as much as she would like. Caitlyn, who was formerly known as Bruce and transitioned into a woman back in 2015, told Good Morning America in February: "You know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great. Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship."

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she doesn't see her children as much as she would like

She then added: "But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids. From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business. All of them have gone out, have kids. I've got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much as any parent feels the exact same way."

Kendall Jenner supported her dad on Wednesday night

The reality show star also responded to her ex-wife Kris Jenner's comments in the interview regarding her memoir, revealing that she was "sorry" that Kris "went down that road," after the Kardashian momager said the book was "made up". Caitlyn said: "I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there's different opinions," she said. "I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation… Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama. But you know I'm just kind of sorry she went down that road, but she's a good person and we've had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids."