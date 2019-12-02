Coleen Nolan has paid the sweetest birthday tribute to her eldest son, Shane Nolan, on Instagram. The Loose Women star, 54, posted a black-and-white image of her firstborn, showing him looking dapper in a suit and leaning up against a bar. "Happy birthday to my eldest boy, @iamshanenolan," Coleen wrote. "Hope you have the best day ever, because you deserve the very best!!! #birthdayboy #proudmum #love xx."

Coleen Nolan shared a snapshot of son Shane in celebration of his birthday

Coleen is a mother to three children. She shares her 18-year-old daughter Ciara with ex-husband Ray Fensome, and sons Shane, 31, and Jake, 27, from her marriage to Shane Richie, which came to an end in 1997. Just last month, Shane made a surprise appearance on Loose Women to pay tribute to his mum. Coleen had been speaking about her childhood and career in a special 'Life Before Loose' segment, which ended with an unexpected video message from her son.

"Hi mum, it's your oldest, best looking child here, Shane," he began. "I just want to say how great I think you are as a mother, and how Loose Women has made you a better mum as you get help off the other ladies. I cannot think of a better friend or mum who has been there and done everything for us. I think you are amazing."

The Loose Women star pictured with her three children

Earlier in the Loose Women segment, Coleen opened up about her childhood, and what it was like to be raised as one of eight children. "I loved the chaos and the noise. I've got nothing but, the majority of times, lovely memories," she said. "This is going to shock you all, I was very quiet as a child. And that's why I talk so much now… I just learnt to sit back and watch!"