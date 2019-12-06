Robbie Williams leaves fans in hysterics after he's interviewed by a group of young children The former Take That star has been promoting his new album

Robbie Williams was interviewed by a group of children for VICE magazine and the hilarious results have left fans in hysterics. Robbie is currently promoting his festive new album, The Christmas Present, and as part of his press tour, the Angels singer took a series of questions from a room full of overexcited children. Taking a seat at the head of the room, Robbie said: "I believe you've got some questions for me?"

Things kicked off with a cheeky question, when one little boy asked 45-year-old Robbie: "What was it like being in Westlife?" The doting dad replied: "I really, really enjoyed it. We hated this band called Take That. They were sort of our rivals."

Robbie shared the video on Instagram

Another child then asked: "Why did you want to punch Liam Gallagher?" The former Take That singer gave as measured a response as possible, replying: "Is there anybody at your school that you think's a bit of a bully? I think that Gallagher's a bully."

The father-of-three even opened up about his nighttime routine with wife and Loose Women star Ayda Field Williams. When asked: "You know your wife? Does she kiss you every night?" Robbie sweetly responded: "Yeah. We cuddle. She holds my hand."

At one point, one of the girls can be heard quietly saying: "I bet his house is big." The award-winning singer heard the comment, and quipped: "It's massive." But perhaps the most hilarious question of all came from a little girl who asked: "Have you ever been drunk before?" Robbie's response? "Yes. There is a period of history called the 90s and I was mainly drunk for that whole ten-year period."

It seems as though Robbie had a blast, too. He shared the video on Instagram and added the caption: "Had so much fun being interviewed by these kids."

