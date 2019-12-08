Eamonn Holmes unveils impressive new portrait as 60th birthday celebrations continue The This Morning star was clearly impressed with his new painting

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes turned 60 earlier this week, throwing a huge party to celebrate, and he shared on his Instagram on Sunday that he has also had a portrait of himself painted to mark the occasion. He posted photos of himself and wife Ruth Langsford standing by the large canvas, which is incredibly lifelike. Also in the photos is artist Colin Davidson. Eamonn captioned the pics: "An honour to be interpreted at 60 by esteemed artist Colin Davidson. Thank you. I had no idea how it would turn out, but I think there's no doubt that's me!"

Eamonn turned 60 on 3 December

His followers were thrilled to see the brilliant likeness and commented: "Wow wow wow! What an incredible talent - both you and the artist of course," "Happy Birthday!!!!! Love the painting!!! You have been spoilt!!!" and: "What a fine-looking man!" The artist himself was clearly grateful for the star's kind words, writing: "A true pleasure and a privilege for me Eamonn. So pleased you’re pleased!" The This Morning host has had a lot of treats in honour of his big day.

Last weekend, he was treated to a special holiday by his wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford. Eamonn documented the thoughtful gift on Instagram, sharing a photo that showed the couple posing against a festive backdrop, with horse-drawn carriages and Christmas lights visible in the background. He captioned the winter wonderland: "Whisked off by Ruth on a complete mystery trip for my birthday. Ended up in #Vienna with my children waiting there for me! Never been before – can't wait to come back. Great time in a truly majestic city."

The presenter proudly showed off his new portrait on Instagram

Later in the week, the new 60-year-old shared a collage to Instagram that his son Declan had made in tribute to his father. It featured photos from Declan's childhood, including one with him and his dad in matching Manchester United football shirts – appropriate as Eamonn is a long-term supporter of the club. He and Ruth married in June 2010, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. They welcomed their only child, son Jack, in 2002, and Eamonn is also father to Rebecca and Niall, Declan's siblings from his first marriage.

