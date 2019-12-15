Loose Women star Ruth Langsford took her mum Joan on a special day out on Saturday ahead of her birthday later in the month, and treated her to an afternoon tea at Claridge's hotel in London. The TV presenter shared a lovely photo of the pair together on Instagram as they tucked into a selection of sandwiches, scones and cakes, and wrote in the caption: "Early celebration for Mum’s birthday....afternoon tea at @claridgeshotel, posh sandwiches, scones & cream, Christmas trees and a choir singing carols....perfect!" The special day was no doubt bittersweet for Ruth and her mum as they marked the first big milestone since the tragic death of Ruth's sister Julia, who passed away earlier in the year.

As well as going for afternoon tea, Ruth revealed that the pair had also enjoyed listening to some Christmas carols. She wrote: "Early celebration for mum's birthday. Afternoon tea at @clardigeshotel, posh sandwiches, scones and cream, Christmas trees and a choir singing carols. Perfect." The star also posted a second photo from their day out and told her followers that she had later taken her mum to watch Mary Poppins at the theatre. Sharing a video of their view from their seats inside the theatre, Ruth wrote: "Second part of mum's birthday surprise – omg the best show! Loved every single bloomin' second! Every single member of the cast were amazing but big shout out to Mary Poppins @zizistrallen and Bert @charlie.stemp – both outstanding!"

Ruth is incredibly close to her mum and spends as much time as she can with her when she isn't working on Loose Women and This Morning. Joan often comes over to her daughter's house for Sunday lunch and Ruth sometimes shares photos of the pair cooking together in the kitchen. The star lives with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack in Surrey, and for the majority of the weekends, they prefer nothing more than spending time at home as a family.

Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

