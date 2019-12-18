Roman Kemp might have only just left the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but he's already landed a big new role! The 26-year-old will be fronting the New Year’s Eve celebration on BBC One on 31 December, having signed up to co-present Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live. The TV special will see Roman hosting from Central Westminster Hall, while the Seven Days singer performs ahead of the fireworks at midnight. It will be the second time that Roman has hosted the BBC NYE special; he previously appeared on the show in 2017 when Nile Rodgers performed with his band. "I'm so excited to be back hosting NYE again, standing beside the man I've listened to since I was six years old, Craig David!" Roman said of the event. "It's always an amazing showcase, I truly can't wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020."

Roman Kemp finished in third place on I'm A Celebrity

Roman, the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and former Wham! star Shirlie, proved a very popular campmate on this year's I'm A Celeb. He eventually finished in third place by Coronation Street's Andy Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa. Upon his return to the UK, Roman and his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury took part in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! magazine as they opened up abut their romance – and Roman admitted he had marriage on his mind.

"I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date," the Capital Breakfast presenter told HELLO!. "We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us. But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories," said Roman, adding that he can see himself being a dad one day. "Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship."