Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were notably absent from This Morning's Christmas lunch at the beginning of December, which fell in the same week as Eamonn's birthday celebrations. However, they more than made up for missing out on the fun on Monday, when they enjoyed a festive feast with their co-stars Gino D'Acampo and John Barrowman. Ruth shared a video of the group sitting around a table laid out with all the Christmas trimmings, while raising a glass of prosecco, during a segment on Monday's show. "Cheers," she wrote in the caption. Eamonn and Ruth are currently presenting This Morning in the lead-up to the big day, while regular daytime hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed a Christmas meal with their co-stars on This Morning

There had been reports that Ruth and Eamonn hadn't attended the This Morning Christmas party earlier in the month due to a rift between Ruth and Phillip. It was reported that Ruth had issued a "formal complaint" against Phillip, but these claims have been fiercely denied by ITV and This Morning's editor.

Eamonn and Ruth were absent from This Morning's team Christmas meal at the beginning of the month

Both Eamonn and Ruth are much-loved presenters and make working on live television look easy. The real-life couple enjoy their onscreen partnership too, with Eamonn often keeping Ruth on her toes. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their working relationship earlier in the year, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. "We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

When they aren't busy working, there's nothing that the TV couple enjoy more than relaxing at home in Surrey with their son Jack and rescue dog Maggie. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

