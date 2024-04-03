Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys, 20, stuns in strapless dress in family photo ahead of milestone birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys, 20, is growing up fast, and looks just like her famous mom.

The college student is set for an exciting month as she turns 21 on April 20, and no doubt has some exciting things planned with her family.

And just ahead of her own birthday, Carys took to Instagram this week to celebrate her beloved grandmother Patricia, who was also born in April.

The model posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a strapless dress while on vacation, as she embraced her grandmother, kissing her on the cheek while posing outside in a beautiful backyard.

Catherine also paid tribute to her mother on social media, sharing a number of pictures of Patricia, including one of the pair of them on holiday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys with her beloved grandmother

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mam. You are everything to me….. and more. I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Catherine's family are incredibly close, and her parents often come out to visit her in the United States. The Darling Buds of May actress grew up in Wales, and still has a family home there.

The star has remained incredibly down-to-earth and both her and Michael Douglas wanted to ensure that their children grew up away from the spotlight, despite the fact they had famous parents.

They did this by raising Carys and her older brother Dylan, 23, in Bermuda for the first 12 years of their lives. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Chicago actress explained: "We wanted them to have a normal childhood, not being photographed going to school every day. We didn't want them to be on film sets with a tutor. If I was working, Michael would be home with them, and vice versa."

© WWD Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with daughter Carys Zeta-Douglas

She continued: "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I'm always big on manners. I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk."

© Getty Images Carys will be turning 21 at the end of April

Both Carys and Dylan are showing signs of wanting to follow in their parents' footsteps too. During a past interview on the Today Show, Catherine said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that.

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

© Instagram Catherine's family are incredibly close

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and at the time of the interview, they were studying academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

