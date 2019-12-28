Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares her lifelong ambition with fans and it's so inspiring The Strictly Come Dancing star will soon return to screens on The Greatest Dancer

Oti Mabuse revealed on Saturday that it is one of her greatest ambitions to open a dance school of her very own. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star told her followers that nothing makes her smile like dancing, and that she one day hopes to run a school dedicated to the art form. She shared a message that read: "Nothing more fulfilling like [sic] dance, you can't help but smile. Can't wait for the day I can have my school and just dance and teach all day."

WATCH: Oti Mabuse & Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

Oti might have only just finished work on another season of Strictly (which the 29-year-old won with celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher), but the professional dancer will be back on our screens in January, on the judging panel of hit show The Greatest Dancer. By the sound of it, Oti – who is a world champion in ballroom and Latin dance – has thrown herself into her new role, so much so that her emotions recently halted production of the programme. New judge Todrick Hall recently revealed that fellow judge Oti has been getting emotionally attached to the ITV show's contestants.

MORE: New judge Todrick Hall explains how Oti Mabuse's emotions halted production of The Greatest Dancer

Oti shared the message on Instagram

MORE: Oti Mabuse has the sweetest nickname for fellow Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher

Speaking at a screening and Q&A event for the brand new series, Todrick was explaining the pressures that the captains face on the show when he revealed how Oti's emotions once got in the way of filming. He told HELLO! and other reporters: "I really tried to make a decision that I felt was going to be the strongest decision and imagining their story and what I would be thinking if I were sitting at home".

The dancer continued: "But in comparison to Oti I mean, we had to stop production for a while and pick her off the ground", before hilariously adding: "she was acting like Mufasa just died twice! So in comparison, I think that we all had an easy time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.