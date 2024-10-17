Oti Mabuse shares exciting news that will delight fans

Oti Mabuse has announced that she is releasing a brand-new book next year.

Slow Burn, the former Strictly Come Dancing star's first-ever romance novel, is set to be released in September next year. See the star's excitement in the video below.

The Dancing on Ice judge said of her new adventure: "I am so excited to be joining Simon & Schuster UK to publish my first adult fiction titles. I’m proud of my career in the dance world and the opportunities it has brought.

"To be able to work on these novels has been an absolute pleasure and a dream of mine. Working with Sara-Jade and her innovative, creative, and passionate team has been so much fun, and I can’t wait for readers to get their hands on these books!"

Oti looked simply sensational in the promotional shots for the book, wearing a figure-flattering orange mini-dress that featured long sleeves and a hot-pink ruffled skirt. In the image, Oti looked picture-perfect, windswept as she knelt on the sand against a pink, orange, and navy blue backdrop.

Whilst there aren't a lot of details about the plot, the cover of the book couldn't be more beautiful.

© Instagram Oti is the proud mum to her daughter whom she welcomed on Christmas Day last year

It shows a brunette woman being held romantically around her waist by a man, also with brown hair, against a vibrant pink and orange background, matching the woman’s swishing skirt.

In an Instagram post sharing the news with her fans, Oti wrote: "I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news that I have a novel coming out! This has been a dream of mine! I adore reading fiction romance novels and am thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to write my own!

"It’s called Slow Burn and it’s out on the 11th of September 2025. It’s going to be spicy, romantic, and full of dance. It’s available to pre-order now, so head to the link in my bio to get your copy."

"Is there ANYTHING you can't do?! Congratulations!" one fan wrote in the comments. A second added: "Well done! Oti, excited for you, beautiful."

This isn't the first time the mum-of-one has ventured into the literary world. Oti is also the proud author of her children's book Dance with Oti.