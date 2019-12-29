Aljaz Skorjanec has been doting on his baby niece Zala over the past few days, and he's clearly loving the time he's been spending with the little girl over the festive period! The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a gorgeous new photo of the tiny tot to Instagram on Sunday, showing her lying in her pushchair, wrapped up warm against the cold in an adorable tiny pink jacket with a faux fur hood trim and a fluffy white hat. She sucked on her dummy and gave the camera a serious stare. Instead of writing a caption, the 29-year-old just posted a single snowflake emoji.

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

His followers loved the gorgeous snap, with fellow Strictly dancer Katya Jones posting three heart emojis in response and 2018 contestant Dr Ranj commenting: "Awwww," adding a heart-eyes emoji. Fans were also quick to comment, writing; "So adorable," "Wow, gorgeous picture of a gorgeous girl," and: "So cute," while others teased: "Are you broody Aljaz?" and: "She’s adorable, but you are definitely broody."

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara delight fans with sweet post about baby niece

Aljaz is a doting uncle to 14-month-old Zala

Aljaz's sister Lara gave birth to Zala in October 2018, and the star regularly shares photos of her on social media. It's not surprising that he is such a devoted uncle, as he is also godfather to the 14-month-old. Earlier this month, the dancer shared photos with his fans that showed himself and his dancer wife Janette Manrara taking the little girl to pre-school. Alongside two sweet images of Zala standing in the middle of her aunt and uncle and holding their hands, Aljaz wrote: "Pre-school run. Auntie & uncle duties. Strong start, proud of us @jmanrara #littlezala."

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares rare photo of daughter with her husband

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to be a father one day, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.