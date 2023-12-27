Alex Scott shares sweet beach videos alongside Jess Glynne during Christmas getaway

Alex Scott will be ringing in the New Year in her favourite place – the beach, and alongside a very special person, singer Jess Glynne.

The presenter, 39, and Hold My Hand singer, 34 have been rumoured to be dating for months, but they seemed to make their relationship official earlier this week when Alex shared a photo of Jess during their Christmas holiday abroad.

And just days later, the couple delighted fans with an insight into their relationship with two new and fun videos which you can watch below.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have fun in the beach

Taking to her Stories, Alex shared the two clips taken on an idyllic beach. In the first one, the former football player can be seen clinking glasses with Jess whilst cheekily saying to the camera: “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!”

In the second video, Jess is seen recording Alex's attempt to sing Feliz Navidad, before panning the camera to herself and singing a few words.

The pair appear in great spirits whilst sunbathing together, with Alex opting for a red and white bikini whilst Jess looked stunning in a Hunza G two-piece.

© Instagram Jess Glynne filmed Alex as she delivered a cheeky Christmas message to her fans

Alex has always kept tight-lipped about her private life – particularly her relationships. But last year, the presenter revealed in her autobiography How (Not) To Be Strong that she had been in a relationship with a fellow Lioness.

Alex revealed Kelly Smith was her “first love”. She further explained: “For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.”

They started dating in 2005, eventually splitting in 2013.

© Instagram Jess Glynne looked stunning in a Hunza G bikini

Earlier this year, Alex shared her desire of finding love again, telling Grazia: "I am single, but I'm ready to mingle… I struggle with apps. For me, it's all about connection, that instant connection with someone, and conversation, and then I'm like 'Oh, wow.'"

On the subject of marriage and children, she added: "I would love that, but equally, if that's not the case then it's not the case. I'm going to be 40 in two years. I actually forget that."

And people are like, 'Oh, you need to start thinking about having kids.' I've always been that person like, 'No, I'm not ready. I'll know when I'm ready, when it feels right.'"